GEORGETOWN, Del. - The First State Community Action Agency hosted their first ever film camp from Monday, Aug. 5 to Friday, Aug. 9.
The six week summer enrichment program was extended one week so the kids could experience the film camp. Under the guidance of award winning film-maker, actor, writer and director Robert Golphin and entertainer, actor and long time arts educator Karen Murdock, the participants were able to produce two films.
Participant Talayah Showell has been in the program since she was in the second grade. She has returned to the program every year for the last 10 years. Showell said this week was "one of the most stressful weeks" of her life.
On Monday, the participants were put into casting groups. From there, they had to create a rough draft of what they wanted their movie to be about and create a story board.
It was not easy, according to long time arts educator for FSCAA, Karen Murdock. She says the kids were sent back to the drawing board a handful of times.
Once that was approved, roles were casted.
Two people were selected to go home and write the script and each scene for the 10 minute film. Showell was director for her group and was one of the two people that stayed up late to complete the task.
Both films took three days to film and the kids worked until 2:30 p.m. on Thursday which left Golphin to work tirelessly to edit the films for Friday's showing.
Through all the fun and stress, Showell says it was a good learning experience. "It helped me with my time management and patience overall. It helped me slow down and get my mind right."
Executive Director Bernice Edwards began working with the First State Community Action Agency over 40 years ago. She organizes over 21 anti-poverty programs.
Edwards' shared with CoastTV the one thing she wants to accomplish with every child in the programs.
"Building their confidence in themselves. To feel that I am, I can and I will. Once they leave here and they look back five years from now, I want them to say 'Look what I was able to accomplish.'"
Edwards describes FSCAA as a "private, nonprofit, community based human service agency."
The movie premiere was held on Friday, Aug. 9. The agency provided food and drinks for the guests which consisted of family and friends.