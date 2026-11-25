GEORGETOWN, Del. - Multiple fire companies responded to a house fire on Bull Pine Road in Georgetown Tuesday night, Nov. 24.
According to Georgetown Emergency Medical Services, crews were dispatched shortly after 7 p.m. The Georgetown Fire Company said firefighters arrived to find heavy fire coming from an attached garage and spreading into the house.
Crews immediately deployed two hose lines to fight the fire. Firefighters worked for two hours in near-freezing temperatures to contain the fire, said Georgetown EMS.
Crews from the Georgetown Fire Company, Millsboro Fire Company, Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Department, Milton Fire Department and Ellendale Fire Company responded. Georgetown EMS and the Sussex County Department of Public Safety also assisted.
No injuries were reported. The Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.