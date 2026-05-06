OCEAN CITY, Md. - Five people associated with the Sin City Deciples outlaw motorcycle club have been sentenced after pleading guilty in connection with an interstate motorcycle theft ring, according to a press release from the Maryland Attorney General’s Office.
Attorney General Anthony Brown announced Wednesday that the defendants pleaded guilty to participating in a criminal organization and engaging in a motorcycle theft scheme exceeding $100,000. According to the release, the defendants were connected to at least 19 stolen motorcycles, including thefts during Ocean City BikeFest in September 2024.
The Maryland Attorney General’s Office said the convictions came from a multi-jurisdictional investigation led by its Organized Crime Unit. According to the release, the investigation involved a coordinated motorcycle theft enterprise operating across Worcester, Anne Arundel, Baltimore and Prince George’s counties, as well as parts of Virginia and Pennsylvania.
According to the release, investigators found that the defendants formed a criminal organization and were linked to at least 19 high-value stolen motorcycles, primarily Harley-Davidson models, from dealerships and large-scale motorcycle events. The Attorney General’s Office said the group specifically targeted custom motorcycles belonging to people attending the 2024 Ocean City BikeFest.
“The members of this crime ring treated BikeFest attendees and motorcycle dealerships as easy targets, stealing and dismantling people’s prized possessions to fund their criminal enterprise,” Brown said in the release. “These sentences show that our Office will prosecute any criminal organization that seeks to prey on Marylanders and profit from their losses.”
The release says members of the organization traveled together to identify motorcycles, stole them in coordinated groups, used stash houses to store and dismantle stolen vehicles, transported motorcycles across state lines and sold motorcycles and parts for profit.
According to the Attorney General’s Office, the group frequently changed license plates, removed identifying features and used stolen motorcycles to commit additional thefts.
A large portion of the thefts happened during BikeFest in Ocean City, according to the release. The Attorney General’s Office said the defendants stole numerous motorcycles over multiple days, abandoned some along Route 50 and transported others to stash locations in Baltimore County for resale or parts.
Between November 2025 and March 2026, all five defendants pleaded guilty before Judge Beau H. Oglesby in Worcester County Circuit Court, according to the release.
Jermaine Alphonso “Banga” Holland was sentenced to 20 years of incarceration. The Attorney General’s Office said Holland is facing additional charges in Virginia and Pennsylvania for similar conduct.
Darius Kyre “Sluggz” Wilson was sentenced to 20 years of incarceration, with all but 10 years suspended. He was also ordered to pay restitution and serve five years of supervised probation after his release.
Marque Lava “StaiRdy” Smith was sentenced to 10 years of incarceration, with all but five years suspended. According to the release, Smith also pleaded guilty to illegal possession of ammunition. He was ordered to pay restitution and serve five years of supervised probation after his release.
Megan Alexis “Pyro” Wilson was sentenced to five years of incarceration, with all but two years suspended. She was ordered to pay restitution and serve four years of supervised probation after her release.
Kai Dupree “Stiff” Burrell was sentenced to five years of incarceration, with all but 67 days suspended. He was ordered to pay a $3,000 fine, pay $500 in restitution and serve five years of supervised probation.
According to the Attorney General’s Office, all five defendants are prohibited from having contact with outlaw motorcycle clubs or “1%” clubs, including the Sin City Deciples, as part of their probation. They are also barred from attending future motorcycle-focused events, including Ocean City BikeFest.
The release says the defendants must also remove gang-related imagery or references from social media or personal materials. They are further prohibited from selling or promoting outlaw motorcycle gang paraphernalia, entering Harley-Davidson dealerships or engaging in conduct that would associate them with motorcycle club activity.
According to the release, Darius and Megan Wilson are married and are permitted to have contact with each other.
Ocean City Police Chief Raymond Austin said in the release that the case reinforces the town’s commitment to public safety and accountability.
“We will be clear, Ocean City is not a place for unlawful behavior,” Austin said in the release. “If you choose to break the law, you will be investigated, and you will be held accountable.”