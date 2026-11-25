LEWES, Del. - Cape Henlopen State Park announced Wednesday, Nov. 25, that five surf fishing crossings have been closed as a major coastal storm is expected to impact Delaware.
The following surf fishing vehicle crossings are closed:
- Point
- Navy
- Herring Point
- Gordon's Pond
- Beach Plum
The park has not announced when the crossings will reopen but said updates will be shared on its Facebook page as crossings reopen.
The closures follow an earlier announcement from Delaware State Parks that all campgrounds and overnight accommodations, including cabins and cottages, will be closed statewide from Wednesday, Nov. 25, through Friday, Nov. 27, due to the anticipated storm.
The parks said reservations with scheduled arrival dates between Nov. 25 and Nov. 27 will be automatically canceled, and full refunds will be issued. People with affected reservations do not need to take any action to receive their refunds.
The storm is expected to bring heavy rain, high winds and coastal flooding, with the potential for road closures and power outages.
Stay up to date on the latest weather conditions with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.