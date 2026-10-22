OCEAN CITY, Md. — The Ocean City Police Department is warning drivers and visitors about flooding in low-lying areas of downtown Ocean City as Sunfest gets underway Thursday at the Inlet parking lot.
Police say flooding is occurring particularly south of the Route 50 Bridge. Drivers heading to Sunfest or other downtown destinations are urged to use caution and allow extra travel time.
With increased traffic expected for the annual festival, OCPD is reminding drivers to watch for standing water on roads, slow down and consider alternate routes when necessary.
The department is also emphasizing the importance of avoiding flooded roads, reminding drivers to "Turn Around, Don’t Drown."
Police warn that standing water can be deeper than it appears and may conceal road hazards or cause cars and trucks to become disabled.
People traveling downtown Ocean City are encouraged to stay alert for changing road conditions, especially in areas prone to flooding.