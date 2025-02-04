delaware

Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer has temporarily renamed the Delaware River as “Eagles’ River” in honor of the Philadelphia Eagles’ appearance in Super Bowl LIX.

The proclamation, signed Tuesday, declares that from Feb. 4 through Feb. 10, the river up to the Pennsylvania border will be known as Eagles’ River.

“The Philadelphia Eagles are the greatest team in the National Football League, and will be the champions of Super Bowl LIX,” Meyer said in a statement. “For the next week, we shall refer to the Delaware River as Eagles’ River, and I encourage all fellow Eagles fans to join me in celebrating. Go Birds!”

