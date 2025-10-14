DELAWARE- The Food Bank of Delaware has launched its annual Thanksgiving Food Drive to help ensure every family across the state has a holiday meal to enjoy.
The drive, which runs through Nov. 15, invites community members to donate nonperishable food items or make financial contributions to support Delaware families in need. Items delivered after that date will still be distributed throughout the holiday season.
“As the cost of living continues to rise, more Delawareans are turning to the Food Bank of Delaware and its network of community food pantries for help putting food on the table,” said Cathy Kanefsky, president and CEO of the Food Bank of Delaware. “With the community’s support, we can make sure every family across Delaware has a meal to share and memories to make.”
The Food Bank is asking for donations of canned vegetables and fruits, gravy, cranberry sauce, instant mashed potatoes, stuffing mix, shelf-stable milk, canned meats and soups, cornbread and biscuit mix, dessert mix, and frozen turkeys. The organization says frozen turkeys must be dropped off at the Newark warehouse at 222 Lake Drive or the Milford location at 102 Delaware Veterans Blvd.
“Our community shows up every year to make sure no Delawarean is forgotten during the holidays,” Kanefsky said. “It’s that spirit of generosity and compassion that truly embodies what Thanksgiving is all about.”