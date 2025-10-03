MILFORD, Del. - As the federal government shutdown continues, the Food Bank of Delaware is preparing for a rise in demand, especially from federal employees now going without pay.
At the organization’s Milford branch, Vice President of External Affairs Chad Robinson said many families are already struggling to make ends meet.
“It’s worrisome for us in terms of the people that we serve,” Robinson said. “So many individuals are just barely getting by. I don’t know that anyone could plan for not having a paycheck.”
While the food bank continues to serve Delawareans in need, uncertainty looms over federal assistance programs. Officials say SNAP benefits are expected to remain stable through October and WIC should remain available during a short shutdown, but funding beyond that is unclear.
“If [the shutdown] does become prolonged, we want to make sure we continue those conversations with our federal partners about all of the programs we rely on; that those resources continue to come.” Robinson said.
The Food Bank of Delaware said right now marks the highest food insecurity rates in nearly a decade.