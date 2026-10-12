DELAWARE - The Food Bank of Delaware has officially launched its annual Thanksgiving Food Drive and invites people to donate their holiday staples or make financial contributions to help families this holiday season.
The Food Bank of Delaware says this year's drive is particularly important, as visits to the organization's Health Pantry Centers have increased 22 percent compared to the same summer period last year. In September, visits to Health Pantry Centers increased 15 percent compared to last September.
“For many families, Thanksgiving is a time to gather with loved ones and enjoy a special meal. But for neighbors already struggling to afford groceries and other basic necessities, putting a holiday meal on the table can feel out of reach,” said Cathy Kanefsky, President and CEO of the Food Bank of Delaware.
The Food Bank of Delaware is seeking donations of nonperishable food items as well as every-day essentials including:
- Canned vegetables and fruits
- Canned gravy and cranberry sauce
- Instant mashed potatoes and stuffing mix
- Canned meats and soups
- Cornbread and biscuit mix
- Frozen turkeys (must be dropped off to Newark or Milford warehouses)
- Baby diapers and formula
- Cereal
- Peanut butter and jelly
This year, the Food Bank is also offering a virtual food drive, where participants can fill a virtual shopping cart and make a tax-deductible donation to the Food Bank.
All donations can be dropped off at the at the Food Bank’s facilities in Newark and Milford by Friday, November 13 at noon.