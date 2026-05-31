MILFORD, De. - The Food Bank of Delaware is inviting residents to join its 2026 Community Supported Agriculture program, offering weekly shares of locally grown produce while supporting statewide hunger relief efforts.
According to the food bank, the 20-week program begins June 25 and includes weekly pickups in Newark and Milford. Participants will receive five to eight seasonal produce items each week, including tomatoes, peppers, squash, cucumbers, herbs and leafy greens.
Officials from Milford Food Bank say proceeds from the program help fund the Food Bank’s efforts to grow and distribute fresh produce to Delaware families facing food insecurity. The summer season costs $500, with an optional six-week fall extension available for an additional fee.