Food Bank of Delaware seeks volunteers for Healthy Pantry Center

MILFORD, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware is looking for volunteers to support its Healthy Pantry Center in Milford and will hold two open houses this week to provide insight into the volunteer experience.

The first open house is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the second will take place on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Both events will be held at the Food Bank of Delaware, located at 102 Delaware Veterans Blvd. in Milford.

With more than 100 visitors to the food pantry each day, volunteers play a vital role in providing a positive experience for families who use these services, according to Wes Chandler, the Food Bank’s Volunteer Program Director.

“Our work is not possible without volunteers, and volunteering in the pantry is a great way to give back,” Chandler said.

During the open houses, participants will take a behind-the-scenes tour, learn about various volunteer roles, and meet the pantry team to hear inspiring stories about the impact volunteers make each day.

