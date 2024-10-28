MILFORD, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware is looking for volunteers to support its Healthy Pantry Center in Milford and will hold two open houses this week to provide insight into the volunteer experience.
Food Bank of Delaware seeks volunteers for Healthy Pantry Center
- Eleisa Weber
Eleisa Weber
Reporter
Eleisa joined the CoastTV team in July 2023 as a Video Journalist. She graduated from the Rutgers University School of Communication and Information in May 2023 with a Bachelor's Degree in Journalism and Media Studies, with a specialization in Sports Media and Broadcasting.
