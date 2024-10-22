MILFORD Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware is looking for volunteers to assist at its Healthy Pantry Center in Milford. Two open houses will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., and Thursday, Oct. 31, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 102 Delaware Veterans Boulevard.
Wes Chandler, Volunteer Program Director, emphasized the importance of volunteers in providing a positive experience for families using the pantry.
“With more than 100-plus visitors to the food pantry each day, volunteers are critical to ensure a good experience for families utilizing our services,” said Food Bank of Delaware Volunteer Program Director Wes Chandler. “Our work is not possible without volunteers, and volunteering in the pantry is a great way to give back.”
Attendees will tour the facility, learn about volunteer roles and hear about the impact of volunteer work.
Registration is available at fbd.org/volunteerinmilford/