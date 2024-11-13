GEORGETOWN, Del - The annual Sussex County food drive kicks off to help community food banks that are about to enter a challenging time of the year for those in need. It is part of the Caroling on The Circle event scheduled to take place Thursday, Dec. 5 at 6 p.m.
According to Sussex County, the 2023 food drive collected more than 18,000 items that were distributed to over a dozen-and-a-half organizations. Last year was the first time the drive and Caroling were brought together. This year Caroling on The Circle is also the lead-in to Georgetown's tree lighting and Christmas parade.
"Last year was a resounding success and we want to continue to ride that energy and excitement that we felt with Caroling and the parade happening all in one night," County Administrator Todd Lawson said. "The food banks' mission is to feed those in need in Sussex County and across the First State."
Food items on Dec. 5 will be collected at the storage shed on The Circle. Donations can also be dropped off now until the end of December at the County Administrative Office building next to the courthouse.