GEORGETOWN, Del. - The family of Yorch Niz-Chilel, the 18-year-old who drowned in the Broadkill River on July 15, is organizing a food sale in Georgetown on Saturday, July 26, to raise money to repatriate his body to Guatemala.
The family says the food sale will take place at 309 North Race Street in Georgetown, beginning at 5 a.m., with a menu that includes grilled chicken and beef.
Delaware State Police said Niz-Chilel had been crabbing with family near the boat launch off Oyster Rocks Road when he entered the river as they were preparing to leave. The investigation found he walked into the water until it reached his neck and began calling for help. Family members tried to rescue him but could not reach him before he went under. Police say the family lost sight of him as he drifted away and submerged while they were calling 911.
Authorities searched for Niz-Chilel’s body for two days.
It was later recovered on July 16 near the Outer Wall in the Delaware Bay.
For more information about the food sale, call 302-745-4446 or 302-245-1997.