REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Food trucks, local artisans and family-friendly entertainment are coming together later this month as the Foodees Food and Culture Festival returns to Rehoboth Beach.
The three-day event runs from Sept. 26 to 28 at Tanger Outlets and will feature a wide range of gourmet food vendors, handmade crafts, and free activities for all ages.
Foodees says their festival hours are 1 to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday and admission is free.
“We are thrilled to bring the Foodees Food and Culture Festival to towns throughout the Eastern U.S.,” said Tricia Croft, owner of Foodees. “This event is more than just a festival, it’s a celebration of our community’s culinary diversity and creative spirit.”
Event organizers say attendees are encouraged to register for free tickets online to help vendors better prepare.