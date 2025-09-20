Foodees Festival to showcase food, art, and family fun in Rehoboth Beach Sept. 26 - 28

The Foodees Food and Culture Festival will bring food trucks, artisan vendors and free family entertainment to Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach Sept. 26–28. (Foodees Food & Culture Festival)

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Food trucks, local artisans and family-friendly entertainment are coming together later this month as the Foodees Food and Culture Festival returns to Rehoboth Beach.

The three-day event runs from Sept. 26 to 28 at Tanger Outlets and will feature a wide range of gourmet food vendors, handmade crafts, and free activities for all ages.

Foodees says their festival hours are 1 to 9 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday and admission is free.

“We are thrilled to bring the Foodees Food and Culture Festival to towns throughout the Eastern U.S.,” said Tricia Croft, owner of Foodees. “This event is more than just a festival, it’s a celebration of our community’s culinary diversity and creative spirit.”

Event organizers say attendees are encouraged to register for free tickets online to help vendors better prepare. 

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

Recommended for you