KENT COUNTY, Del. - A former police officer has been indicted on seven counts of second-degree rape following a Delaware State Police investigation.
Attorney General Kathy Jennings announced that 34-year-old William Paskey of Harrington was indicted Sept. 7 by a Delaware Superior Court grand jury. The indictment charges Paskey with seven counts of second-degree rape involving alleged assaults between 2014 and 2025.
According to the Delaware Department of Justice, Delaware State Police leadership contacted prosecutors after allegations of sexual assault involving Paskey were brought to their attention. The Delaware State Police Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit investigated the allegations.
"I’m grateful to the Delaware State Police for their thorough investigative work here; we will work to ensure that justice is done," said Jennings.
According to the indictment, Paskey is accused of raping at least seven people between 2014 and 2025. Prosecutors said Paskey met several of them through dating apps and, in some cases, prosecutors allege Paskey invited the people to his home in Felton, where the sexual assaults are accused of taking place.
Paskey worked as a police officer for several agencies in Delaware and Maryland during the period covered by the indictment, according to the DOJ. Between 2014 and 2021 he was employed by various departments, including the Dagsboro, Ellendale, and Blades Police Departments. Most recently, Paskey was employed as a police officer for the Town of Ridgely Police Department in Maryland, said DSP.
The DOJ believes there may be more victims and asks anyone with information or who may be a victim to contact DSP Sergeant P. Taylor at (302) 698-8547. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333.