This article has been updated to include reaction from several Delaware leaders, politicians.
WILMINGTON, Del. - Delaware leaders are remembering former Wilmington Mayor Michael “Mike” Purzycki. Purzycki, who was born in 1945, was elected Mayor in 2016 and re-elected in 2020, but declined to run for a third term.
He was widely recognized for his role in reshaping the city’s Riverfront district into a major economic and entertainment hub. Governor Matt Meyer called for all flags at state buildings to be lowered to half staff to honor his life and service.
Members of the Delaware Senate’s City of Wilmington delegation, Sen. Dan Cruce, Sen. Darius Brown and Senate Majority Whip Elizabeth “Tizzy” Lockman, released a joint statement Tuesday honoring Purzycki’s legacy.
“Fewer people have had a more profound and enduring impact on the City of Wilmington than Mike Purzycki - Everyone who worked with Mike understood that he wouldn’t shy away from the toughest challenges facing the city, but that he would work to build consensus and partner with anyone who was interested in solving problems.” the lawmakers said.
The senators highlighted Purzycki’s leadership at the Riverfront Development Corporation, where they said he helped transform neglected marshland along the Christina River into a thriving destination for businesses, young professionals and sports organizations.
U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride also released a statement Tuesday remembering Purzycki as a dedicated public servant and mentor. McBride said she had known Purzycki her entire life and often sought his guidance.
“He wouldn’t always tell you what you wanted to hear, but he’d always do it with his infectious smile,” McBride said. “His determined leadership — both confident and compassionate, wise and humble — inspired so many to help him realize his vision of a more vibrant Wilmington.”
U.S. Sen. Chris Coons also shared condolences on behalf of his family. “Annie and I were blessed to know Mike for decades and we will greatly miss him. Mike was warm, kind, passionate, loved his family, and was devoted to his faith. He was a visionary, leading the reimagining and rebuilding of the Riverfront, and he was a capable and compassionate person."
House Democrats, Speaker Melissa Minor-Brown, House Majority Leader Kerri Evelyn Harris, and House Majority Whip Ed Osienski, referred to Purzycki as a leader who was ready to build and willing to make sacrifices. "There are many Delawareans who have no idea how much the Wilmington Riverfront has changed over the years, because it’s hard to imagine that the popular area full of entertainment, restaurants, and beautiful views was an industrial wasteland not so long ago - His work brought people together, and in a city where community has always been the key to success, that was very important."
Governor Matt Meyer referred to Purzycki as a tremendous leader and Delawarean. "He served our state in numerous ways – on New Castle County Council, as executive director of the Riverfront Development Corporation transforming the Wilmington Riverfront, and as mayor of Wilmington for two terms. Mike’s legacy will be long felt and our thoughts are are with Bette and the Purzycki family."
Wilmington Mayor John Carney praised Purzycki’s vision and leadership. He described Purzycki as a thoughtful leader, mentor and close friend who balanced toughness with humility and had a lasting impact on Wilmington.
"Mike was a deep thinker. He always looked beyond how to improve things short term; he was committed to honoring the legacy of folks who shaped the city over generations, taking great care to respect Wilmington's rich history while working to secure its future," said Carney.