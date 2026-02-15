LEWES, Del. - The Fort Miles Historical Association will host a lecture on the Eastern Test Range at 10 a.m., Feb. 21, in the north gun room of the Fort Miles Museum.
The presentation will be led by Kaitlyn Dykes, interpretive programs manager for the Fort Miles Museum and Historical Area with DNREC Parks and Recreation.
The lecture will focus on Fort Miles’ role in advanced artillery and missile testing during the final years of World War II and the early Cold War, including testing of proximity-fused artillery shells and the Navy’s Operation Bumblebee missile program.
Admission is free, says Southern Delaware Tourism, though donations are encouraged. The organization also says that seating is limited and advance registration is recommended through the museum’s website.