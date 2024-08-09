REHOBOTH BEACH, Del -Voters in Rehoboth Beach will elect two new city commissioners on Saturday, Aug. 10. The seats became open when current commissioners Toni Sharp and Tim Bennett opted not to file for re-election.
Four candidates are now attempting to replace them on the city's governing board; Mark Saunders who served on Rehoboth Beach's Board of adjustment, former Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission member Rachel Macha, Suzanne Goode and Craig Thier.
The commissioners will be elected for a three-year term. Voters must be:
- At least 18
- A resident in the city for at least 30 days or the holder of a 10-year lease for at least six months
- Registered in the city's Book of Registered Voters
In-person voting takes place at the Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.