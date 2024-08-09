Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SATURDAY... ...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&