Four car crash in Salisbury sends one woman to the hospital
- Mallory Metzner
Mallory Metzner
Evening Broadcast Journalist
SALISBURY, Md. - A four car crash in Salisbury sent a woman to the hospital Thursday evening.
Maryland State Police says it happened on Aug. 1 around 6:35 p.m. on US 13 and Zion Road. A white pickup truck could be seen with airbags deployed behind a red sedan with a crunched in trunk.
Traffic was directed into one lane and forced to exit by the crash location.
Troopers say one of the drivers, a 22-year-old woman, was taken to TidalHealth in an ambulance with suspected injuries.
Mallory Metzner
Evening Broadcast Journalist
