KENT/ SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - A major beach nourishment project planned for four Delaware Bay communities has been delayed until fall 2027 because required property easements have not yet been secured.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and DNREC said the Delaware Bay Beach Nourishment Project will not be able to go to bid and begin construction during fall or winter 2026 as previously planned. The project covers Pickering Beach, Kitts Hummock, Bowers Beach and Slaughter Beach.
According to a Sept. 10 statement from DNREC Secretary Gregory Patterson and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Philadelphia District Commander Lt. Col. Ryan Baum, about 100 of the 166 required permanent easements had been secured as of Sept. 4. The remaining easements must be obtained before the project can move forward.
Environmental restrictions also limit when beach nourishment work can occur. Work generally cannot take place between April 15 and Sept. 15 because of protections for horseshoe crabs and shorebirds.
The agencies said at least seven months are needed between a decision to begin the bidding process and completion of the project. To complete construction before April 15, 2027, a decision to seek bids would have been needed by Sept. 1.
The agencies say the project also cannot be divided among the four communities because moving large-scale dredging equipment into and out of the area is costly. Completing the work as one continuous project allows the maximum amount of sand to be placed while providing the intended level of coastal storm risk management.
To maintain the new fall 2027 construction schedule, all required property easements must be secured in time for the Army Corps to solicit bids by March 2027. Property owners who have not completed their easement packages are being asked to do so as soon as possible and to contact DNREC if they anticipate problems completing the process.
With additional time, the agencies expect to reduce project costs, which could allow more sand to be placed on Delaware beaches.
Before the larger project begins, DNREC plans to place limited amounts of sand at Pickering Beach and Kitts Hummock using trucks to provide additional protection ahead of this winter season. That work is scheduled for between October and January.
DNREC said it will let property owners who are affected by those smaller projects know. Any questions about the easement requirements can be sent to DNREC_shorelines@delaware.gov.