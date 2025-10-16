SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. -Delmarva Power and Sustainable Maryland have awarded $45,000 in 2025 Sustainable Communities Grants to four organizations in Delaware and Maryland for projects promoting environmental stewardship and community resilience.
The grants, announced this week, recognize local efforts that strengthen sustainability, prepare communities for emergencies, and support green infrastructure.
This year’s recipients are:
Delaware Center for the Inland Bays – Rehoboth Beach, Del. – $10,000 for ecological restoration efforts.
American Diversity Group – Cecil and Harford counties, Md. – $15,000 for solar-powered community outreach and emergency preparedness initiatives.
Town of Millsboro – Millsboro, Del. – $10,000 for resiliency and green space projects.
First State Community Action Agency – Georgetown, Del. – $10,000 for local environmental health and education programs.
“Strong communities don’t happen by accident – they’re built through strategic investments and local partnerships,” said Marcus Beal, vice president of Government and External Affairs and region president of Delmarva Power. “These grants empower organizations already doing critical work to protect our environment and strengthen our communities in measurable ways, and we’re proud to support them as they support the neighborhoods where our customers and teams live.”
Since launching the Sustainable Communities Grant Program, Delmarva Power has provided more than $280,000 to community organizations throughout Delaware and Maryland. Past projects have restored natural habitats, enhanced emergency systems, and expanded public education opportunities.