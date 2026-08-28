Smyrna Police Department

Smyrna Police conducted a targeted enforcement operation focused on individuals seeking to purchase sexual services. 

SMYRNA, Del. - The Smyrna Police Department along with other local police departments arrested four people during the ongoing efforts to combat human trafficking. 

Smyrna Police conducted a targeted enforcement operation focused on individuals seeking to purchase sexual services. 

As a result, officers arrested and charged the individuals listed below: 

  • William Creech, 68, of Smyrna, DE - Patronizing a Prostitute
  • Russell Bock, 59, of Clayton, DE - Patronizing a Prostitute
  • Rufino Lopez, 37, of Marydel, MD – Patronizing a Prostitute
  • Matthew Parmer, 45, of Wilmington, DE – Patronizing a Prostitute

All four subjects were released on a criminal summons pending a future court date and are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

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Rianna Moses joined CoastTV in July of 2025 after graduating from Rowan University. Here at CoastTV, Rianna is currently the evening editor and also produces the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. broadcasts a couple days a week. .

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