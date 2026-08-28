SMYRNA, Del. - The Smyrna Police Department along with other local police departments arrested four people during the ongoing efforts to combat human trafficking.
Smyrna Police conducted a targeted enforcement operation focused on individuals seeking to purchase sexual services.
As a result, officers arrested and charged the individuals listed below:
- William Creech, 68, of Smyrna, DE - Patronizing a Prostitute
- Russell Bock, 59, of Clayton, DE - Patronizing a Prostitute
- Rufino Lopez, 37, of Marydel, MD – Patronizing a Prostitute
- Matthew Parmer, 45, of Wilmington, DE – Patronizing a Prostitute
All four subjects were released on a criminal summons pending a future court date and are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.