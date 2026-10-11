LEWES, Del. - The Lewes Fourth Street Preserve subcommittee is moving forward with plans to update the 30-acre parcel.
So far, the fourth street preserve has received permitting status for bald eagle nest protection. Ditch crossings by the Army Corps of Engineers and DNREC are still under review. An on-site visit for a ground water study has also been scheduled.
Chair of the fourth street preserve’s subcommittee, Rodney Robinson says he is encouraged by the project's progress.
“It's an exciting project, and it is the only urban forest in the state of Delaware when we get it done.”
The city is still awaiting a Hillis Carnes groundwater/soil report from GMB. This is needed to advance permitting and the completion of the trail. Also, the city is still awaiting jurisdictional determination on the existing ditches from the army corps of engineers as well as DNREC. This could impact permitting and construction.
Chairman Robinson has lingering concerns that ditches around the preserve could pose a risk to future visitors.
“We have signs up now asking people, please don't go in because these ditches are dangerous. You could fall in one and break a leg, you know, if you're not careful.”
Robinson says they have added underground pipes, called culverts, to help fix this problem.
“There are two existing culverts in the preserve now that have been there for a long time. They're functioning very well. And so our thinking is let's just put two more, 2 or 3 more in.”
Currently, fallen pine have been cut to use for rustic benches across the park. According to city documents, some curling time is required for this.
Sycamore trees planted in the park's habitat island are now over 10' tall in comparison from July.
Meanwhile, crews will continue to remove invasive plants and hazardous trees while planting more than seven hundred new ones. According to the subcommittees' new fall 2026 planting plan, 630 native shrubs and pollinator plants are coming this fall.
The Fourth Street Preserve is a 40 acre stretch of land in the heart of Lewes. It is considered a rare gem by locals and the first urban community forest in Delaware. The opening of the Fourth Street Preserve in Lewes has been pushed back to Spring 2027 as restoration work continues.