FRANKFORD, Del. - With late-season cold temperatures expected overnight, farmers across Sussex County are preparing to protect vulnerable crops from potential frost damage.
At Bennett Orchards in Frankford, crews are taking extra precautions as peach and blueberry plants reach a critical stage in their growing cycle.
“As perennial fruit crop growers,we grow peaches and blueberries on our farm here in Frankford,” said Henry Bennett of Bennett Orchards.
Bennett said the current full-bloom stage makes the crops especially sensitive to freezing temperatures.
“Once we get to full bloom, which we're at right now, in both peaches and blueberries, any temperatures below 28 degrees can significantly damage, reduce your yield or wipe out your crop completely,” he said.
To combat the cold, the orchard is using specialized equipment known as Orchard-Rite wind machines, designed to regulate air temperatures around the crops during calm, clear nights.
“It’s a very critical time for us as growers here on the Peninsula,” Bennett said. “We do have technology to help us with that. It looks like it’s going to be a cold, clear evening. The wind’s probably going to die off around dark.”
He explained that under those conditions, warmer air rises while colder air settles closer to the ground, where crops are most vulnerable.
“What this does is it’s going to pick up warm air from the top of that fan blade and mix it with colder air at ground level or plant height,” Bennett said. “It might be 38 degrees up there, might be 24 degrees down here. By mixing those two, we can get up to 30, which is above our threshold of 28 degrees, which is where you would see damage.”
He added that the blossoms themselves provide a small amount of natural insulation.
“That blossom is going to give you about four degrees of insulation. So as long as it stays above 28 degrees, we shouldn’t see any damage,” Bennett said.
With temperatures expected to dip overnight, Bennett said the work doesn’t stop.
“We’re going to be working around the clock tonight. We were up all night last night, probably the next night,” he said. “Trying to protect these, running wind machines and other methods of frost protection so that this will be a beautiful Bennett peach for you to enjoy this summer.”
Farmers across the region will be closely monitoring conditions overnight as they work to preserve this year’s harvest.