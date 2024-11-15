BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Bethany Beach Police say they have arrested Ezekiel J. Narcise, a 26-year-old Ocean City local, on multiple charges related to identity theft and fraud. According to the agency, the arrest follows an investigation into a complaint filed on Oct. 20, by a victim who discovered fraudulent charges on her credit card after dining at Ropewalk Restaurant, in Bethany Beach.
Police say the investigation revealed that Narcise, the server for the victim and her group of acquaintances, had illicitly recorded the payment information from four of the five cards used during their visit. The stolen details were allegedly used for his benefit.
According to police, an arrest warrant was issued shortly after the investigation, and Narcise turned himself into Bethany Beach Police on Nov. 10. Police say he now faces 12 charges, including:
- Four counts of Identity Theft (Class D Felony)
- One count of Theft $1,500 or Greater (Class G Felony)
- One count of Unlawful Use of a Payment Card Over $1,500 (Class G Felony)
- Three counts of Theft Under $1,500 (Class A Misdemeanor)
- Three counts of Unlawful Use of a Payment Card under $1,500 (Class A Misdemeanor)
The Bethany Beach Police Department says Narcise was arraigned and released on an unsecured bond, pending further court proceedings.