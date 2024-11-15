Weather Alert

...Increased Risk of Fire Spread Into This Evening... There is an increased risk for fire spread through this evening for Delaware. Although minimum relative humidity values will be between 35 and 45 percent, conditions remain dry, and northwest winds will be 15 to 20 mph with 25 to 30 mph gusts. These conditions could support the rapid spread of any fires that ignite, which could quickly become difficult to control. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. Be sure to properly extinguish or dispose of any potential ignition sources, including smoking materials such as cigarette butts. Burn restrictions and burn bans are in effect for some areas. Refer to your state's forest fire management agency for more information on burn restrictions for your local area.