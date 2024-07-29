DOVER, Del. – The Dover Police Department has arrested Adam Fullman, of Frederica, on drug and gun charges following a traffic stop on Saturday night.
The arrest occurred on July 27, at about 9:08 p.m. at the intersection of South State Street and West Water Street as part of an ongoing investigation.
Police said the 20-year-old was taken into custody without incident. A search of his car revealed 65.7 grams of marijuana, packaging materials, money, a loaded .22 caliber short barrel rifle with an obliterated serial number and a loaded .380 handgun.
Fullman was transported to the Dover Police Department, where he was processed and arraigned. He has been committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $76,400 secured bail. The charges against him include:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (2x)
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance
- Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (2x)
- Possession of Marijuana
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia