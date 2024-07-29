Dover Police Evidence

DOVER, Del. – The Dover Police Department has arrested Adam Fullman, of Frederica, on drug and gun charges following a traffic stop on Saturday night.

The arrest occurred on July 27, at about 9:08 p.m. at the intersection of South State Street and West Water Street as part of an ongoing investigation. 

Police said the 20-year-old was taken into custody without incident. A search of his car revealed 65.7 grams of marijuana, packaging materials, money, a loaded .22 caliber short barrel rifle with an obliterated serial number and a loaded .380 handgun.

Fullman was transported to the Dover Police Department, where he was processed and arraigned.

He has been committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $76,400 secured bail. The charges against him include:

  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (2x)
  • Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance
  • Possession of a Firearm with an Obliterated Serial Number
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (2x)
  • Possession of Marijuana
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia