MARYLAND - Worcester County Recreation and Parks will host four free drive-in holiday movie nights in December, at locations across the Eastern Shore.
The movies will be held in Ocean Pines, Berlin, Snow Hill and Pocomoke. The movies that will be shown are: The Nightmare Before Christmas on Dec. 6 and 13, and Elf on Dec. 7 and 14.
The events are open to all, with parking opening at 6 p.m. and movies starting at 7 p.m. The first 20 cars at each site will receive free popcorn, thanks to Aetna Better Health of Maryland and Eastern Shore Kettle Korn.