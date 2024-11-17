REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Nestled just behind the Tanger Outlets, the Schellville Christmas Village is open for the 2024 season.
Cynthia Connolly and her husband, first-time visitors to the village, were captivated by the enchanting atmosphere.
“It’s just a delightful place to be,” Connolly said. “And so enchanting. The people are so warm and inviting, and all the exhibits are just lovely and tastefully done.”
New this year, Schellville is first come, first serve. It is still free.
Schellville offers a wide array of activities and attractions, including train rides, sledding, snowball fights, an ice skating area, and live music. Children can explore miniature houses for elves, and Santa and Mrs. Claus make special appearances to spread holiday cheer.
Alyssa Titus, director of marketing for Schell Brothers, emphasized the effort and passion that goes into creating the magical experience.
“We love this event so much because people come in and the joy is so apparent,” Titus said. “When it snows every 15 minutes, when they see all these magical things — the little kids just shrieking for joy in the houses. It’s really, really special, and we love that we can offer that to the community for free.”
The festive village also features local businesses, such as Matthew and Isabell Walsh, who sell South and Central American alfajores. Now in their third year at Schellville, the Walshes have seen the event grow each season.
“It’s always busy,” Matthew Walsh said. “It gets better every night. Every season gets bigger and better. So it’s a great time to be here.”
Schellville is open most Thursdays through Sundays from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., with a short break from 4 to 5 p.m. Visitors can experience the magic through New Year’s Eve.