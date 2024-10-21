REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - The Rehoboth Beach Christmas event, Schellville, announced on Oct. 21 that entering this year's winter wonderland will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Organizers say they hope this change will allow for faster entry at the front gates, instead of standing in line with tickets.
"Over the past two years, we’ve noticed that many folks reserve our free tickets but don’t show up," said Schellville in a Facebook post Monday. "Historically, at the beginning of the evening folks have to wait in line whether you had a ticket or not. This fact has sometimes made others think we’re full when we have plenty of room for more guests."
The Schell Brothers continue to state that they have only reached full capacity of the venue three times over the past two years.