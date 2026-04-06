WICOMICO COUNTY, Md.- Wicomico County is reminding the community about access to health and wellness resources through five no-cost healthcare vending machines located at various sites across the county.
The Wicomico County Health Department says the machines provide free, life-saving medication and basic healthcare supplies, available to the public at convenient community sites. Three of the locations offer 24/7 outdoor access, helping ensure people who live there can get what they need at any time.
Sites that offer around-the-clock outdoor access include:
- Wicomico County Library Paul S. Sarbanes Branch, 112 South Division St.
- TidalHealth Outpatient Behavioral Health, 200 Vine St.
- Deer’s Head Hospital Center, 51 Deer’s Head Hospital Rd.
Health officials say additional machines are located at Wor-Wic Community College’s Hazel Center at 32000 Campus Drive and Lower Shore Friends at 207 Maryland Ave., Suite 5.
The machines are stocked with items such as naloxone, fentanyl testing strips, xylazine testing strips, first aid kits, hygiene kits, and latex and non-latex condoms.
The agency offers training opportunities for those interested in learning how to administer naloxone, a medication that can reverse opioid overdoses.
The initiative highlights a push to improve public health access across Wicomico County by meeting people where they are and offering essential supplies at no cost.