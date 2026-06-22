DELAWARE - The Delaware Division of Public Health is offering free HIV testing at multiple locations across the state this week, with confidential results available within minutes.
Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Porter State Service Center in Wilmington and at the Hudson State Service Center in Newark.
Additional testing will be offered at the Riverwalk State Service Center in Milford on Friday, June 26, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Ongoing HIV testing is also available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at:
- Thurman Adams State Service Center, 544 S. Bedford St., Georgetown
- Edward Pyle State Service Center, 34314 Pyle Center Road, Frankford
- Shipley State Service Center, 350 Virginia Ave., Seaford
The Division of Public Health said all test results are confidential and available in minutes.