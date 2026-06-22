Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Showers this morning then thundershowers developing during the afternoon hours. High 79F. WSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds with clear skies by morning. Low 61F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.