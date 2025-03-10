SELBYVILLE, Del.- The Freeman Arts Pavilion has announced additional performances for its 2025 summer lineup, bringing a mix of rock, pop, blues, and musical theater to the popular outdoor venue. The first half of the lineup was announced Mid-February 2025.
The latest wave of performers includes Grammy-winning blues guitarist Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, alternative rock band 311, and the Counting Crows. Country star Maren Morris and singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne will also take the stage later in the season.
The added performances are as follows:
- Christone "Kingfish" Ingram - June 20
- 311 - June 21
- Counting Crows - July 8
- Experience The Beat: Go-go Music Mid-Atlantic Tour - July 9
- Let's Sing Taylor Unofficial Live Tribute Band - July 12
- Michael Franti & Spearhead - July 16
- Three Dog Night - July 25
- The High Kings - July 27
- Super 70's Rock Show - Aug. 1
- Lyle Lovett and His Large Band - Aug. 6
- Sodelo: The Southern Delaware Orchestra - Aug. 12
- Hairspray - Aug. 19
- Go Go Gadjet - Aug. 20
- Maren Morris - Aug.31
- Ray Lamontagne - Sept. 12
Tickets for this round of performances go on sale Friday, March 14, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at freemanarts.org