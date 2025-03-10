Freeman Arts Pavilion

Courtesy Freeman Arts Pavilion

SELBYVILLEDel.- The Freeman Arts Pavilion has announced additional performances for its 2025 summer lineup, bringing a mix of rock, pop, blues, and musical theater to the popular outdoor venue. The first half of the lineup was announced Mid-February 2025. 

The latest wave of performers includes Grammy-winning blues guitarist Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, alternative rock band 311, and the Counting Crows. Country star Maren Morris and singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne will also take the stage later in the season.



The added performances are as follows:

  • Christone "Kingfish" Ingram - June 20
  • 311 - June 21
  • Counting Crows - July 8
  • Experience The Beat: Go-go Music Mid-Atlantic Tour - July 9
  • Let's Sing Taylor Unofficial Live Tribute Band - July 12
  • Michael Franti & Spearhead - July 16
  • Three Dog Night - July 25
  • The High Kings - July 27
  • Super 70's Rock Show - Aug. 1
  • Lyle Lovett and His Large Band - Aug. 6
  • Sodelo: The Southern Delaware Orchestra - Aug. 12
  • Hairspray - Aug. 19
  • Go Go Gadjet - Aug. 20
  • Maren Morris - Aug.31
  • Ray Lamontagne - Sept. 12

Tickets for this round of performances go on sale Friday, March 14, at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at freemanarts.org

