LEWES, Del. — Visitors to Cape Henlopen State Park will soon have access to a new hydration station at Deauville Beach after the Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park received a $12,460 AARP Community Challenge grant.
The grant will fund the installation of an ADA-accessible water bottle filling station near the Deauville Beach entrance, pickleball and tennis courts, and popular walking and cycling routes. The station will provide free drinking water for visitors and include a pet water feature.
Deauville Beach is one of Cape Henlopen State Park's busiest recreation areas and welcomes thousands of visitors each year, making it a key location for the project.
The Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park was one of nine Delaware organizations selected to receive a 2026 AARP Community Challenge grant. AARP is funding 750 quick-action projects nationwide through the program, which supports efforts to make communities more livable for people of all ages.
"This AARP Community Challenge grant allows the Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park to provide easy access to clean drinking water for everyone who visits the park," Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park President Jeff Underwood said. "The new hydration station means visitors can stay hydrated throughout their visit without having to worry about finding a place to refill their water bottles or enjoy a refreshing drink. Even our canine friends will have a water bowl, too."
Cape Henlopen State Park Superintendent Sean Cain said the project reinforces Delaware State Parks' "Carry In, Carry Out" policy by encouraging visitors to use reusable water bottles, reducing plastic waste while helping protect the park.
"AARP is proud to support projects that make our communities more livable, accessible and welcoming for people of all ages," AARP Delaware State Director Lucretia Young said. "This new hydration station is a fine enhancement that promotes health and comfort while improving the park experience for residents, visitors and their families."
Installation of the hydration station is expected later this year. The Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park said volunteers will be needed to help plan and coordinate events related to the project, with more information to be released closer to the installation.