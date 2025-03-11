Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park reflect on 2024 accomplishments, look ahead to future initiatives

CAPE HENLOPEN, Del. - The Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park welcomed members, volunteers and community supporters- including State Senator Russ Huxtable (District 6) and State Representative Claire Snider Hall (District 14) – to their Annual Membership Meeting at the Biden Environmental Center in Cape Henlopen State Park. The event highlighted the organization’s 2024 accomplishments and provided updates on future initiatives.
Celebrating 2024 Accomplishments:
FOCHSP President Jeff Underwood shared an impressive list of achievements from the past year, including:
- 10,000+ Volunteer Hours: Members and community volunteers dedicated over 10,000 hours in support of the park
- $14,000 in Educational Grants: Eighteen Delaware schools received funding to participate in Cape Henlopen State Park’s environmental education programs
- New Picnic Shelters: The first of several new picnic shelters was built at the playground
- Monarch Butterfly Pollinator Garden: A vital habitat of 100+ plants was established near the Biden Environmental Center to support migrating monarchs and pollinators
- Beach & Trail Cleanups: Over half a ton of trash was collected during 2024’s Trails Day clean up events
- Bike Barn Fleet: Two adult trikes were added to the fleet to improve accessibility for riders with mobility challenges
Additionally, FOCHSP secured funding through the Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative Grant, for the purchase and planting of 127 native trees throughout the park.
Park Updates and Future Planning:
FOCHSP was honored to welcome Matthew Ritter, the newly appointed Director of Delaware State Parks, who shared insights into upcoming park improvements and planning efforts.
McBride Bath House Improvements:
- The McBride Bath house is currently undersized, with inadequate lifeguard and first aid facilities, as well as outdated and inaccessible public restrooms
- A structural analysis will assess the bathhouse’s condition and identify expansion needs
- A beach access and crossing survey will determine visitor usage patterns and desired amenities
- Future discussions will focus on potential improvements based on survey results and structural findings
Cape Cabins & Campground Planning
- The Cape Cabin Project was included in a statewide Economic Development Administration Grant to enhance accessibility and customer service in the park campgrounds
- While funding has been allocated for design work, construction funding is not yet secured
- The original plan to locate cabins in the primitive youth camping area was reconsidered due to logistical challenges, including:
- Separate check in requirements
- Limited connectivity to the main campground, camp store and playground
- Instead, planners are exploring the option of replacing select back-row RC sites with cabins in the main campground
- The revised plan would feature fewer, slightly smaller cabins, improving accessibility and adding pet friendly accommodations while maintaining the primitive youth camping area for its original purpose
Dark Skies Initiative
FOCHSP member and Dark Skies advocate Suellen Blackwood delivered an engaging presentation on the importance of Dark Sky preservation for human health and the environment. She shared findings from a 2024 light assessment in Cape Henlopen State Park, which led to several improvements. Attendees also learned practical ways to reduce the impact of nighttime lighting around their homes.
Honoring Board Members
FOCHSP expressed gratitude to Rod Parsons, John Placko, Dean Johnson, Dave Fraiser and Karen Underwood for their dedicated service on the board. The organization also reconfirmed Bob Callahan, Miguel Garces and Bary Snyder for new two-year terms.
Looking Ahead
Friends of Cape Henlopen State Park continues to thrive thanks to the generosity and dedication of its volunteers and supporters. As FOCHSP looks ahead to 2025, it remains committed to protecting and enhancing Cape Henlopen State Park for future generations.