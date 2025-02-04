MILTON, Del. - What started as SipUrban Farmhouse in 2023, recently turned NOSH Milton, is now becoming a space for fine dining. According to Kristen Latham, owner of NOSH Milton, the storefront at 105 Federal Street has been handed off to Zava Owner Preston Russell for a new kind of food option.
Tuesday night, Latham told CoastTV that her and business partners were looking to put their focus elsewhere when Russell was selected to take over. Three offers were placed, including Russell's, but his was ultimately chosen because of his intentions for the space.
"We really wanted someone to stay in town that was going to keep another restaurant," said Latham. "We are very like-minded about small business, building relationships and keeping the integrity of the town."
Latham revealed it was time to let go of the Federal Street business after seven years when she cited struggles with a lack of parking and workforce instability. However, she says the increasing popularity with her other restaurant, Dough Bar, continued to grow in success, requiring additional attention too. Now the plans for even more food options lies in hands of a fellow cafe owner.
Russell says he decided to turn the former coffee shop into asian cuisine after weeks of discussions with locals about what they were looking for. He is in the process of hiring a master chef and hopes the new restaurant, under the name "Lago" adds to the appeal of downtown Milton.
"I felt that there was a need for a culinary art to come to the area and what better art in the culinary world than sushi?" said Russell. "I love food and having restaurants marries my two greatest loves, people and food."
While Zava has been open for about a year, Russell's endeavors in the coastal cuisine world did not start there. The cafe recently expanded to Wilmington Avenue in Rehoboth Beach and Russell also owns the food trucks Changing Mains. However, the to-go style goodies and caffeine from NOSH are not gone for good.
Latham says products like salads, cookies and coffees can be ordered and picked up from the Dough Bar as a part of NOSH's menu. Sweet "grams" will also be available to order and be delivered locally. The entrepreneur looks forward to bringing more ideas to life in the future like a food tour service.
Lago is still under renovation and is getting a new mural on the wall from a Milton-ian, but Russell hopes to re-open its doors by April 1.