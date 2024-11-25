MILTON, Del. - Limited parking in Downtown Milton is increasingly becoming a hassle for locals.
Often times, you may find the parking lot on Magnolia Street and Union Street jam packed with cars. The lot is located across the street from the Milton Public Library and just a few feet away from The Milton Theatre.
The limited parking spots led one person to park at Milton Motor Works, resulting in their car being towed and a bad review for the business.
Owner, James Nielsen, says he was disappointed in the review.
"I try to do everything for my community and I help out the theatre however I can, and to see someone publicly say I don't support the theatre or my community, it kind of hurt a little bit, so I just wanted to clear that up," said Nielsen.
Nielsen says having unauthorized cars towed is a safety measure.
"On my insurance, anything on my property can fall back on my business insurance. If it's deemed an unsafe lot because of too many accidents here, I could lose my business insurance and then I could lose my business," Nielsen explained.
The individual was headed to an event at The Milton Theatre.
Once Nielsen shared the poor review on Facebook, the theatre's Marketing Manager, John Paul Lacap, left a supportive message under the post stating, "James Nielsen has done great work for the theatre's vehicles and some touring artists that had car troubles in the past. We highly recommend his services!"
In that same message, Lacap confirmed that the theatre sends out an email to ticket holders the day before each event sharing numerous parking locations.
After the incident, Nielsen was met with an outpouring of support from the community who have left positive reviews for the auto shop.
Nielsen did share that he does not mind helping visitors out from time to time when he isn't double parking cars in his lot.
"So if someone were to pull up, see there's a whole bunch of spots, my phone number is on the flag and on the door. If they were to call me, I'd be like 'okay well where are you going?'" Nielsen explained.
From there, he would determine whether or not he would allow someone to park in his lot.
His biggest concern, which was shared in a Facebook post, is having other people hit the cars in his lot that he is responsible for.
Milton local, Pam Dunay says she is finding other ways to get around town.
"Today I'm walking to the theatre from my house because I figured I wouldn't find a parking spot," said Dunay.
On Friday, Nov. 15, Milton's Finance Committee approved a parking impact fee which would place a fee of $1 or less on tickets sold at local events.
Mayor of Milton, John Collier, has previously said that this would help cover costs associated with creating more parking in the town.
The proposed fee is now headed to Milton's Town Council for review.