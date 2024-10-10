MILTON, Del.- Milton's Finance Committee is set to review a parking impact fee proposal that could affect local businesses. According to the committee’s agenda, the fee would affect businesses that host ticketed events, like The Milton Theatre, and retail and hospitality sales. Milton recently approved a 33 percent property tax increase in its fiscal year 2025 budget.
The town says the proposal includes a $1 fee on each ticket sold and a tax on a percentage of gross sales from retail and hospitality establishments in town. The Milton Theatre is heavily opposing the potential fee.
Marketing Director of Milton Theatre J.P. Lacap says it's extra work and a hit to their bottom line.
"You know, adding the $1 to every, every seat, every, every, seat type, every event that's going to be hours and hours of work," Lacap said. "What people don't know is that the hidden cost for us to add all of these fees to, to basically to our back end work is going to be a lot."
According to the theater, these new fees would result in an additional monthly cost of $5,000 to $7,000, sparking concerns about its financial sustainability. The Milton Theatre believes that the added financial requirement could jeopardize its ability to continue operating and bringing foot traffic to the downtown area. The theater is asking supporters to express concerns to the town government.
Milton vice mayor Lee Revis-Plank introduced the proposal- and says it would be a slow cooked process.
"We're doing it a little bit at a time, over time, then I think it's easier for all of the businesses to be able to manage the process," Revis-Plank said.
The town’s Finance Committee will review both proposals at its meeting on Oct. 10 along with hearing opinions and concerns during a public comment session.