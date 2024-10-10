Milton parking impact fee

Milton to review a proposal to assess a parking impact fee to certain local businesses.

MILTON, Del.- Milton's Finance Committee is set to review a parking impact fee proposal that could affect local businesses. According to the committee’s agenda, the fee would affect businesses that host ticketed events, like The Milton Theatre, and retail and hospitality sales. Milton recently approved a 33 percent property tax increase in its fiscal year 2025 budget. 

The town says the proposal includes a $1 fee on each ticket sold and a tax on a percentage of gross sales from retail and hospitality establishments in town. The Milton Theatre is heavily opposing the potential fee. 

Marketing Director of Milton Theatre J.P. Lacap says it's extra work and a hit to their bottom line.

"You know, adding the $1 to every, every seat, every, every, seat type, every event that's going to be hours and hours of work," Lacap said. "What people don't know is that the hidden cost for us to add all of these fees to, to basically to our back end work is going to be a lot."

According to the theater, these new fees would result in an additional monthly cost of $5,000 to $7,000, sparking concerns about its financial sustainability. The Milton Theatre believes that the added financial requirement could jeopardize its ability to continue operating and bringing foot traffic to the downtown area. The theater is asking supporters to express concerns to the town government. 

Milton vice mayor Lee Revis-Plank introduced the proposal- and says it would be a slow cooked process.

"We're doing it a little bit at a time, over time, then I think it's easier for all of the businesses to be able to manage the process," Revis-Plank said.

The town’s Finance Committee will review both proposals at its meeting on Oct. 10 along with hearing opinions and concerns during a public comment session. 

Tags

Producer

Alyssa Baker joined the CoastTV team as a producer in February 2023. She is from Philadelphia. Alyssa graduated from West Chester University with a degree in media and culture. She participated in multiple broadcasting internships while in school, most recently with WPHL 17 in Philadelphia. 

Reporter

Brendan Conroy joined the CoastTV News team in July 2024 as a Video Journalist. He is from Halfmoon, New York. Brendan graduated from Penn State University in May of 2024 where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Studies, along with a certificate in Sports Journalism. He enjoyed being a member in numerous news clubs on campus, as well as being News Director for the university's student run radio station, CommRadio. 

Recommended for you