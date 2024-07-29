MILTON, Del. - The Milton Finance Committee met Monday, July 29, to discuss the town's proposed budget for fiscal year 2025. The budget indicates what would be a third property tax hike in three years.
Mayor John Collier said the property tax increase of 33 percent is "beyond the town's control" to maintain employee benefits. He added that this increase would help the town no longer rely on the cash reserve that had $700,000 taken out of it previously.
People who live in Milton say with a growing population, a growing price tag is inevitable.
"I call it growing pains. So I don't have much of a problem with it. Nobody wants to see their taxes go up. But I don't have a problem with it, because as more people move in, you're going to need more schools, infrastructure, roadways. Just the facts of life." said Ron Jacobs, who lives in The Vines of Sandhill.
For fiscal year 2024, there was a 9 percent increase and fiscal year 2023, there was an increase of 17 percent. This now goes to council where the proposal will need approval.