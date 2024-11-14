Parking Fees in Milton

Businesses in Milton will soon have to see the effect of parking fees.

MILTON, Del. - The Milton Finance Committee has approved a new parking impact fee, sparking debate among local businesses and residents. The fee, discussed at a meeting Thursday, is intended to help fund additional parking in the downtown area.

The new fee will be added to event tickets sold in Milton, likely affecting the Milton Theatre most heavily.

“It’s easily $5,000 to $7,000 monthly for us,” said J.P. Lacap, an employee at the theatre, noting the impact this could have on their revenue.

Longtime resident Michaela Coffaro expressed concern, suggesting alternative approaches.

"Let’s do what other towns do—you pay for your own parking,” she said, emphasizing that local shops should not bear the burden.

Mayor John Collier defended the fee, explaining that it would help cover costs associated with creating more parking, “The whole idea of it is, how the town is going to recover the cost,” Collier said in a recent interview.

The committee plans to pass the proposal to the town council for further review, as Milton navigates balancing growth with its historic charm.

