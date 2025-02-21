NEWARK, Del. - The Delaware skaters, coach and mothers killed in the deadly midair plane crash in Washington, D.C. will be honored and remembered on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the University of Delaware Fred Rust Ice Arena.
Family, friends and the community will gather to pay respects to former UD Figure Skating Club coach, Alexandr ‘Sasha’ Kirsanov, 11-year-old Sean Kay, his mother Yulia Kay, 12-year-old Angela Yang, and her mother Zheheng “Lily” Li.
The viewing and service will be held from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., with interment at Gracelawn Memorial Park.
A jet with 60 passengers and four crew members aboard collided with an Army helicopter on Wednesday, Jan. 29, while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington. The incident prompted a large search-and-rescue operation in the nearby Potomac River.