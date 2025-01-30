NEWARK, Del. - In a letter from University of Delaware President, Dennis Assanis, a former UD Figure Skating Club coach, Alexandr ‘Sasha’ Kirsanov was among those who died in the plane crash over Washington D.C. Wednesday night.

"I am incredibly saddened to share the news that several members of the figure skating community connected to the University of Delaware were among those who tragically lost their lives." said Assanis.

Kirsanov was remembered by his students in a touching Instagram post.

"Our hearts are completely shattered as we process the unimaginable loss of our former coach, Sasha, and two incredible skaters from our rink in last night’s tragic plane crash," the post reads. "Sasha was more than just a coach—he was a mentor, a friend, and a light in the skating world."

Alongside Kirsanov, two young ice dancers, Angela Yang and Sean Kay, were killed.

Yang and Kay

A photo of the skaters from Yang's Instagram.

"The figure skating community is tight-knit, and many of our students and coaches have trained and competed alongside those who were lost." said the UD president.

UD Figure Skating

An image from UD Figure Skating paid tribute to the three lives lost in a DC plane crash.
Lieutenant Governor Kyle Evans Gay released a statement about the incident saying, "I am deeply saddened that this tragedy included the loss of several beloved members of the University of Delaware community. I send my sincerest condolences to the families, friends, and the community-at-large profoundly impacted by this devastating event."

On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced that there were no survivors of the crash that occurred at about 8:53 p.m. Wednesday. The American Airlines flight was coming from Wichita, Kansas and over Washington D.C. when it collided with an Army helicopter.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Evening Broadcast Journalist

Madeleine has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she first worked as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the rebranded CoastTV in 2019. As co-anchor of CoastTV News at 5 and 6, Maddie helps organize the evening newscasts and performs managerial responsibilities such as helping find and assign stories, approving scripts, and making content decisions.

Recommended for you