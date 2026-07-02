This article was updated after Ocean City police released new information about the road closures.
OCEAN CITY, Md. - Several roads near 133rd Street were temporarily closed Thursday evening because of a gas leak, according to a Facebook post from the Ocean City Police Department.
The closures included Sinepuxent Avenue between 133rd and 134th streets, 133rd Street between Coastal Highway and Sinepuxent Avenue, and the entrance to Sundowner Park.
Chesapeake Utilities responded to the scene.
Police said in an update at 9:58 p.m. that the situation was under control and all roads had reopened.