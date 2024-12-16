SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - The future of a gate in the Governors community near Lewes could be voted on in a Sussex County Council meeting Dec. 17 at 10 a.m.
Currently, there are two barriers on Stockley Blvd between the Governors community and the undeveloped land that is the proposed Village Center Cottages.
Property owner J.G. Townsend Jr. & Co is requesting to remove a requirement of the gates from the site plan.
In letters submitted to the county, developers say the gate goes against the original idea of interconnectivity between the Governors community and the future development.
However, people living in Governors believe that if the gate plan is removed, the safety of people in the community will be compromised due to more traffic cutting through the neighborhood.
People who live in the Governors community, like Cathy Beegle, find the potential removal concerning and want a permanent gate system.
"I do hope that it's resolved with a gate so that we can ensure the safety of everyone in here," said Beegle.
Urzula Klosowski says she wouldn't have bought this townhouse if she knew this would be an issue.
"My first thought was safety for my grandkids, for us and traffic going through our development to avoid any traffic situation on the main road," said Klosowski.
Neighbors mentioned the idea of the gate having a key-fob system that would allow residents and emergency vehicles to easily go through.