Gene Dvornick has filed to run for Delaware’s 20th Representative District.

Candidates have until July 14, 2026, at noon to file. That means additional Republican candidates could still enter the race, and additional Democratic candidates could still file to compete in the primary. (Gene Dvornick)

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del - Georgetown Town Manager and Milton Fire Chief Gene Dvornick has filed to run for Delaware’s 20th Representative District.

According to the Delaware Department of Elections, Dvornick filed Monday as a Republican candidate for the Sussex County seat. Dvornick has served as Georgetown town manager since 2007.

The District 20 race has a Democratic primary set.

Ruby Schaeffer

Ruby Keeler Schaeffer has filed as a Democratic candidate for the 20th Representative District House seat in the 2026 election. 
Alonna Berry

Alonna Berry is the District 20 incumbent after winning a special election against Dr. Nikki Miller.
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Alonna Berry and Ruby Schaeffer are both running as Democratic candidates for the Sussex County seat. According to the Delaware Department of Elections, Schaeffer filed July 1, 2025, and Berry filed July 25, 2025.

The winner of the Democratic primary would move on to the general election, where Dvornick is seeking the Republican nomination.

Candidates have until July 14, 2026, at noon to file. That means additional Republican candidates could still enter the race, and additional Democratic candidates could still file to compete in the primary.

District 20

Delaware’s primary election is Sept. 15, and the general election is Nov. 3. District 20 covers parts of eastern Sussex County, including the Milton, Lewes and Harbeson areas.

Delaware’s primary election is Sept. 15, and the general election is Nov. 3. District 20 covers parts of eastern Sussex County, including the Milton, Lewes and Harbeson areas.

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Brandon started at CoastTV News in June 2024, anchoring the weekend newscasts for more than a year and reporting on stories in Dewey Beach, Rehoboth Beach, Lewes, Bethany Beach, Ocean View and Sussex County Council.

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