SUSSEX COUNTY, Del - Georgetown Town Manager and Milton Fire Chief Gene Dvornick has filed to run for Delaware’s 20th Representative District.
According to the Delaware Department of Elections, Dvornick filed Monday as a Republican candidate for the Sussex County seat. Dvornick has served as Georgetown town manager since 2007.
The District 20 race has a Democratic primary set.
Alonna Berry and Ruby Schaeffer are both running as Democratic candidates for the Sussex County seat. According to the Delaware Department of Elections, Schaeffer filed July 1, 2025, and Berry filed July 25, 2025.
The winner of the Democratic primary would move on to the general election, where Dvornick is seeking the Republican nomination.
Candidates have until July 14, 2026, at noon to file. That means additional Republican candidates could still enter the race, and additional Democratic candidates could still file to compete in the primary.