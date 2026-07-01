DOVER, Del. - Following the conclusion of the 153rd General Assembly, several healthcare bills have passed, with the assistance of the Delaware Healthcare Association.
DHA represents the First State’s hospitals, health systems and other healthcare-related organizations. Some of the major initiatives that DHA supported that were passed include:
- Senate Bill 213: Compromise legislation to implement the Diamond State Hospital Cost Review Board, requiring unprecedented hospital financial transparency and accountability
- SS 2 for Senate Bill 1: Supports primary care and addresses healthcare affordability
- HS 1 for House Bill 322: Seeks to protect healthcare workers, patients, and families from violence in hospital and healthcare settings
- SS 1 for Senate Bill 13: Enhances access to hospital financial assistance programs
- Senate Bill 313: Aims to prevent private equity from acquiring Delaware’s nonprofit acute care hospitals
- House Bill 385: Supports nurse preceptor programs to strengthen Delaware’s healthcare workforce
DHA participated in 120 hearings and committees regarding bills impacting hospitals and healthcare.
“This was a consequential session for healthcare policy in Delaware. DHA and our hospital members are proud to be leading the way on collaborative efforts with policymakers and our First State Health Leaders Alliance partners to address our state’s healthcare challenges," said Brian Frazee, President & CEO of the DHA.
Frazee says DHA looks forward to continued collaborative efforts to make “the first state first in health.”