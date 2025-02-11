GEORGETOWN, Del. – With a Winter Storm Warning in effect, the Town of Georgetown will activate its snow emergency plan Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 5 p.m. The plan includes parking restrictions on designated snow emergency routes to allow for efficient snow removal.
The designated snow emergency routes include:
- Market Street (East and West)
- Bedford Street (North and South)
- Bridgeville Road
- Pine Street (East and West)
- Race Street (North and South)
- Front Street (North and South)
- East Laurel Street (North Bedford Street to North Race Street)
- West Laurel Street (North Bedford Street to North Front Street)
- Edward Street (North Bedford Street to North Front Street)
- West North Street (North Bedford Street to DuPont Highway)
- Albury Avenue (East Market Street to Cedar Street)
The town may tow cars parked along these streets if they're not removed. Officials advise people to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm and use caution around snow removal crews.
The town also reminds people that sidewalks must be cleared within 24 hours after snowfall. Those with fire hydrants near their property are encouraged to keep them visible and accessible.