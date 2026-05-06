GEORGETOWN, Del. — The Town of Georgetown is accepting applications for the Fiscal Year 2026 Georgetown Recreation, Education, Arts Trust Fund, also known as the GREAT Fund, with approximately $115,000 available for nonprofit organizations.
The Georgetown Town Council created the fund through a surcharge on building permits to support nonprofit organizations that provide recreational, educational and cultural programs that benefit people who live in Georgetown and throughout Sussex County.
Eligible funding under the program includes specific recreation, education and arts programs, program materials and activities that benefit the community.
Funding cannot be used for capital improvements, salaries or fundraising efforts.
Nonprofit organizations interested in applying can find application forms and guidelines on the Town of Georgetown website at georgetowndel.com under the “News & Notices” and “Important Notices” sections.
Applications must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Friday, May 29.