GEORGETOWN, Del. - Georgetown Town Council recently approved a rezoning request from Delaware-based nonprofit Little Living to change two East Market Street lots from highway commercial to urban residential, allowing the organization to move forward with plans to build 20 cottage-style workforce housing units to address affordable housing needs.
The project would include 20 long-term rental houses ranging from one to three bedrooms, according to Little Living. Monthly rent is expected to range from $950 to $1,200, with utilities included.
George Meringolo, president of Little Living, said the development is aimed at helping local workers who currently commute long distances.
"They're going to be local people. They may be working at Purdue. These are people that have to drive 30 miles now to get to work, a 40 miles an hour to get to work. If they don't have to drive that distance, and they're paying less for their rent, that's more money that they can put into savings for their future," Meringolo said.
While some people have expressed opposition to the project, others support it.
"I think something like that project is well overdue, quite frankly. This area certainly needs the housing," said Lee Brown.
Before construction can begin, Little Living must obtain site plan approval from the Georgetown Planning Commission, along with additional approvals from DelDOT and DNREC.
"We're creating a community, not a house," Meringolo said.
Meringolo said he hopes to secure all necessary approvals by late April or May.
Little Living said the three lots for the project were donated, and funding for the development will come from a combination of donations and loans.