GEORGETOWN, Del. - Georgetown reached a new record high temperature Wednesday, July 15, climbing to 97 degrees and surpassing the town's previous record of 96 degrees, which was set in 1993 and tied again in 2024.
The extreme heat had many Sussex County residents changing their routines to stay cool.
"I just stay in the house," said Debbie Ford, from Georgetown.
Others said they planned outdoor activities during the cooler parts of the day.
"We try to stay in air conditioning and if we do something outside, we do it in the morning or evening," said Phil Ventura, also from Georgetown.
For people who work outdoors, avoiding the heat isn't always an option.
"We try to work in the shade as long as we can, but when you get too hot, just hydrate and go sit down a minute," said Jason Chisenhall, who was working in the Circle.
Health experts warn that prolonged exposure to extreme heat can quickly lead to dehydration, heat exhaustion and even heat stroke. They recommend drinking plenty of water, taking frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning, wearing lightweight clothing and limiting outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day.
Ford said the record temperatures require extra caution.
"I have COPD and heart disease, so I try to stay safe, stay inside," Ford said. "I just try to make short trips and get back in the air conditioning."
As temperatures continued to hover near the triple digits, many people said the best way to stay safe was to keep it simple, stay hydrated, avoid prolonged time in the sun and seek relief indoors whenever possible.
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